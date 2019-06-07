Six Dead After SUV Carrying Illegals Crashes During Police Chase

A vehicle transporting illegal migrants crashed while evading Texas police, leaving six dead and eight injured, authorities say.

Officers attempted to stop the speeding SUV in Nueces County, Texas, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, but lost track of the vehicle during a chase when it disappeared into an area of dense brush, according to Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hours later, a woman called the Nueces County Sheriff’s office to report an injured man who had appeared at her home.

Deputies reportedly discovered two more injured men walking along a road in the area, and the SUV was located shortly after in a field, having crashed into a drainage ditch at approximately 50 mph with at least 14 passengers inside.

“Robstown police, EMS, the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard and Texas DPS responded to the fatal crash and spent several hours at the scene,” the Corpus Christi Caller Times reports. “Border Patrol also responded because the group of about 14 are believed to be undocumented immigrants from other countries, including El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, sheriff’s officials said.”



Medical Examiner transport has arrived to the scene of the crash near Robstown. pic.twitter.com/P700jA0pBK — Monica Lopez (@CallerMonica) June 5, 2019

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper indicated that incidents related to illegal migration and human smuggling are common in the area.

“It has a classic appearance of human trafficking,” Hooper said. “We are a pipeline. We are on a corridor to Houston, Texas and these first responders deal with it every day.”



The crisis at our southern border has now reached unprecedented levels, yet for months the MSM and the left have pushed the false narrative that President Trump was “making it up.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst