‘SNL’ Host Jokes About Julius Caesar Assassination: ‘Would Be An Interesting Thing If We Brought That Back Now’

Comedian John Mulaney alluded to stabbing President Trump to death in a joke about Julius Caesar’s assassination during his monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

“It is a leap year, as I said. Leap year began in 45 B.C. under Julius Caesar. This is true, he started the leap year in order to correct the calendar and we still do it to this day,” Mulaney, a former “SNL” writer, told the audience.

“Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now,” he said to applause and laughter.

“I asked my lawyer if I could make that joke and he said let me call another lawyer and that lawyer said yes,” he added, seemingly aware that joking about killing a sitting U.S. president may be in poor taste.

As we reported, the left has already suggested that Trump be killed in a manner similar to Caesar’s brutal assassination by Roman senators.

CNN sponsored the Shakespeare play Julius Caesar in 2017, which ended with a group of politicians stabbing a Trump-like character to death.

A new survey of more than 8,000 people has found that those who identify with left-wing political beliefs are more likely to have been diagnosed with a mental illness.