SNL Mocks Cringeworthy Buttigieg Viral Dance Video

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” mocked a viral video of a dance created by 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign during its “Weekend Update” segment.

During the segment, Colin Jost tells the audience, “Pete Buttigieg’s campaign has released a viral dance video set to Panic At The Disco’s ‘High Hopes.’”

The segment then cuts to the cringeworthy dance number as supporters wave a giant cutout of Buttigieg’s face and signs bearing his name.

“It’s all part of Mayor Pete’s strategy to get a negative percentage of the black vote,” Jost says.

The topic of Buttigieg’s unpopularity among black voters came up several times during the show.

During a presidential debate sketch, Buttigieg’s character delivered his closing statement:

“America, I know I can do this because my supporters are a diverse coalition from young to old, gay to straight, white to egg shell. Thank you.”

Despite Buttigieg’s rise in Iowa, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor is polling at zero percent among black voters in states like South Carolina.

Gerald Celente breaks down the war mongering left desperate to feed the military industrial complex.

Get DNA Force 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!