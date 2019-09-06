Soccer Fans Banned From Flying ‘Betsy Ross’ Flag

A Utah couple has been banned from flying the ‘Betsy Ross’ American flag at Real Salt Lake soccer games, with the club calling it a “symbol for hate groups.”

Randolf and Diana Scott, diehard supporters of the team and season ticket holders who have never missed a home game, were reportedly ordered by stadium personnel to take the flag down after alleged complaints from other attendees.

Randolf is known by fellow fans for his massive mohawk, which is often colored red, white and blue, as well as his penchant for waving an American flag at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

After replacing a worn-out contemporary U.S. flag with a ‘Betsy Ross’ throwback, Randolf was the subject of a backlash on social media, including alleged violent threats.

“Diana bought it for me actually, because my other flag was kind of old and falling apart,” Randolf told Fox 13.

Diana says stadium security warned them they would be ejected from the game if they did not lower the flag.

“He asked me, he’s like, ‘So what’s the purpose of the flag?'” Randolf explained. “I was like, ‘Well, because we love America.'”

Real Salt Lake has issued a statement about the controversy, affirming the action taken by stadium staffers.

“Recently, and very controversially as well as surprising to us, the Colonial flag has been adopted as a symbol for hate groups,” said RSL Chief Business Officer Andy Carroll. “Any controversial flags or other similar banners or signs with symbols of hatred, divisiveness and/or intolerance whether intentional or otherwise will not be permitted in our stadiums. Period.”

Perception of the Colonial flag is being rapidly remolded by leftists who have branded it a symbol of America’s “racist” past.

In July, Nike pulled a “Fourth of July” special edition shoe emblazoned with the throwback flag, citing “concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst