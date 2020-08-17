Social Media Celebrates Child Murder

As the brownshirt millennials continue the expansion of their totalitarian abuse of the rights of American citizens, while Antifa and BLM target the suburbs and Democrats continue to ignore the blatant violations spreading like wildfire across the United States; As Antifa pushes further into territory they really shouldn’t, the shocking murder of white 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant by his 25-year-old black neighbor goes relatively unnoticed by the mockingbird media.

And the real statistics which are unbending remain hidden in favor of a false divisive narrative that is tearing the country apart.