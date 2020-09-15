Somali Trucker Charged in Near-Fatal Attack on Tow Truck Driver

A Somali national has been charged in a brutal attack on a tow truck driver in Kansas, according to reports.

Mustafa Egal, 38, was arrested following the near-fatal beating which occurred in a Walmart parking lot in Gardner on August 24th.

Egal, a resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, had parked his semi-truck in the store lot in violation of a posted “no truck” policy, according to local media.

A tow truck driver responded to a call from Walmart personnel, and attached a ‘boot’ to a wheel on Egal’s truck to render the vehicle inoperable.

“When he saw the device, Egal allegedly attempted to drive off, but instead he hit the tow truck with his semi,” Fox 4 reports.

“Egal then got out of his truck and beat the victim with an iron bar, striking him at least three times in the head, according to court documents.”

The victim was left unconscious and suffered life-threatening injuries, including brain bruising, broken facial bones, and a severe ear laceration.

Egal was charged with one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and released on $25,000 bond.

A preliminary court hearing has been set for Oct. 6.

Egal is a citizen of Somalia, according to the Illegal Alien Crime Report.



