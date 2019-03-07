South Africa Carjacker Shoots Elderly Motorist in Own Driveway

A 72-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a carjacking in Welkom, South Africa, according to News24.

Security camera footage shows a 72-year-old man sitting in his own driveway as an armed man approaches the parked Land Rover.

The motorist appears to be ordered out of his vehicle by the assailant.

After a brief negotiation, the driver attempts to disarm the hijacker when he is shot in the abdomen.

The suspect then commandeers the Land Rover and drives off, leaving his victim crawling on the ground.

“We confirm that a case of car hijacking was registered after a 72-year-old man was shot by [an] unknown person while exiting his residential home,” said Welkom police spokesperson Constable Kethabile Mofokeng.

Constable Mofokeng says an investigation has been opened, but no one has been arrested at this time.

The victim is reportedly recovering in hospital.

Another recent attempted home carjacking was captured on dramatic security footage as a mother rammed her armed attackers while her young daughter sat in the front seat.

The hijackers piled into their vehicle and were attempting to make a getaway when the woman delivered a series of decisive strikes, forcing the men to abandon their car and flee on foot.

Carjacking has become a significant problem in South Africa, with 16,325 such crimes committed in 2018 alone, according to the South African Police Service.



A group of admitted racist bigots known as the black “Hebrew Israelites” were filmed hurling comments of white genocide toward Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst