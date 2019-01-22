Supermarket Mother-Child Parking Symbol Now ‘Gender Neutral’

A UK supermarket has altered logos on parking spaces for mothers with small children to meet ‘gender neutrality’ criteria, British media reports.

Aldi grocery store in Dunstable, England, has removed the dress from ‘mother-child’ parking space emblems, in order to promote inclusivity for parents of all ‘sexual orientations.’

A Facebook post and accompanying photo shared by mother-of-three, Ema Taylor, quickly went viral and was magnified by UK press.

“The world has literally gone MAD!!” Taylor wrote. “So went to the shop today to be told I couldn’t park in the parent space as they were painting it… painting the dress off the stick person because they need to be ‘gender neutral’ as the dress is offending dads with children and people who do not identify as male or female?!”

“If you are a dad and you don’t park in the parent parking because they have a dress on unfriend me please! It’s a joke! Second to that if you look at the new and ‘improved’ sign you will see that it now looks like a stick man with a cape on so if you don’t identify as Superman you can’t park there.”

Taylor says she asked a maintenance crew for more information about the alterations being performed, according to the Sun.

“There were two guys standing in front of bays they had just painted,” Taylor said. “I asked if they were taking the spaces away and when he told me why they were doing it I thought he was joking at first.”

“He said they needed to be gender neutral as the dress is offending dads with children and people who don’t identify as male or female.”

The Telegraph sought comment from an Aldi spokesperson, who said, “All parent and child car parking spaces at Aldi stores are gender-neutral. This sign was painted incorrectly and will be changed.”

Interestingly, Aldi, a German brand found in 1946, opened its first store in Great Britain in 1990, but is just now addressing concerns that fathers may feel alienated by parking lot signage aimed at mothers.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst



