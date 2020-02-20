Suspect Charged With Shooting Kids For Throwing Snowballs at His Car

Milwaukee Police have charged a man suspected of shooting multiple children after they threw snowballs at his car.

William Carson, 24, is believed to have wounded two kids and grazed the jacket of a third during an incident that unfolded on Jan. 4, as Infowars reported at the time.

“According to a criminal complaint, a group of children was playing in the snow near 61st and Birch on Milwaukee’s north side, throwing snowballs at passing cars,” Fox 6 reports.

“The driver of one of the cars that was hit turned his car around, got out of his car and fired shots at the kids as they attempted to run away. The driver then got back in his car and drove away.”

Carson fired at least nine rounds at the group of seven children, according to prosecutors.

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were found suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds by responding officers.

Carson was arrested over a week later on Jan. 12, “after he fled from officers and was found to be driving under the influence,” according to Fox 6.

“Police recovered a gun from his car, and testing revealed that it was ‘highly probable’ that it was the same gun used in the Jan. 4 shooting.”

After a firearm trace run by DOJ investigators, they determined Carson had purchased the weapon 11 days before the shooting.

Carson now faces five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon.

His bond has been set at $35,000 and he is scheduled to face a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.



