Suspect in Attack on NYPD Chief Released Without Bail

A man suspected of brutally attacking New York City police officers, including the NYPD’s top uniformed cop Terence Monahan, has been released without bail, according to reports.

Quran Campbell, 25, faces assault charges but was released by a Manhattan criminal court.

Campbell is “accused of socking the highest-ranking uniformed cop several times in the face as Monahan tried to arrest him after Campbell had allegedly punched another NYPD officer and lieutenant near the Manhattan approach to the bridge,” the New York Post reports.

Another officer, Lieutenant Richard Mack, suffered multiple broken orbital bones when he was allegedly beaten by Campbell and Shayborn Banks, 25, during the ambush.

Banks was found to be carrying a Taser and knife and held on $10,000 bail, authorities say.

The melee unfolded as violent radicals disrupted a pro-police demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

Monahan claims the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has been infiltrated by an “anarchist group” and asserted Campbell and Shaborn belong to that group.

“This is what we dealt with since the first protest after George Floyd,” Monahan said during a television appearance. “It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers [and] are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there.”

Monahan previously knelt in solidarity with BLM protesters during demonstrations in early June.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst