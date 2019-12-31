Suspect Released Hours After Attacking NYPD Officer On Camera

The suspect in a vicious attack on a New York Police Department officer was released just hours later, despite the incident being captured on camera, according to reports.

Steven Haynes, 40, allegedly punched an officer and pinned him to the ground in front of a Bank of America in Brooklyn Heights while the officer’s partner attempted to remove Haynes.

Another ATTACK on NYPD Cops!Was this officer working alone? Who was saying “Mr. Get off of him”? All street cops BE CAREFUL, the city is falling and YOU are the first target. pic.twitter.com/PfISCPFn9l — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 28, 2019

Haynes reportedly has at least 24 prior arrests and is now facing a lengthy list of charges, including “assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and an alcohol violation,” the New York Post reports.

Haynes “returned to Livingston and Court streets in Downtown Brooklyn — where police say he slugged and brawled with one of New York’s Finest on Thursday — after being cut loose, irritating local merchants who say he’s been a troublesome presence on the block for months,” the Post reports.

Michael Vitiello, manager of a local Italian restaurant, expressed his shock that Haynes is already back on the streets.

“No bail. Three hours, he was back in the same spot,” Vitiello told the Post. “They had a cop sitting there, just watching him. He got his own security ‘cuz he’s a celebrity now.”

“They could have locked him up in Bellevue last night, but they didn’t do it. Now he’s back in the street causing problems.”

New York City judges have reportedly begun releasing defendants facing ‘lower level’ charges ahead of a bail reform measure set to take effect statewide on January 1, 2020.

The criminal justice reforms don’t take effect until Jan. 1, but the consequences can already be seen. The laws are seriously flawed thanks to Albany’s rush to pass it in the dead of night without debate. It’s clear the ‘reform’ itself needs to be reformed.https://t.co/Udk0sOcWz3 — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) December 30, 2019

“The criminal justice reforms don’t take effect until Jan. 1, but the consequences can already be seen,” said former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton. “The laws are seriously flawed thanks to Albany’s rush to pass it in the dead of night without debate. It’s clear the ‘reform’ itself needs to be reformed.”



