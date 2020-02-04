Suspected Jihadi Wanted By Iraq Government Arrested In Arizona

A man accused of running an al-Qaeda terror cell in Iraq was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Arizona.

The suspect is currently a resident of the Phoenix area, but is being sought by the Republic of Iraq to face “two charges of premeditated murder committed in 2006 in Al-Fallujah” against Iraqi police officers, ICE explained in a press release.

“An Iraqi judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, on murder charges. The Government of Iraq subsequently requested Ahmed’s extradition from the United States,” the agency reports.

“In accordance with its treaty obligations to Iraq, the United States filed a complaint in Phoenix seeking a warrant for Ahmed’s arrest based on the extradition request. U.S. Magistrate Judge John Z. Boyle issued the warrant January 29, 2020, and Ahmed was arrested the following day.”

The government of Iraq alleges Ahmed helmed a faction of al-Qaeda jihadists who carried out the murders of two Iraqi officers in 2006.

“The details contained in the complaint are allegations and have not yet been proven in court,” ICE makes clear. “If Ahmed’s extradition is certified by the court, the decision of whether to surrender him to Iraq will be made by the U.S. Secretary of State.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and the Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs would reportedly handle Ahmed’s extradition.



Mike Adams reveals why scientists believe the border crisis may leave American sanctuary cities vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

By the way, people who know what’s coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst