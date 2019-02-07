Suspected MS-13 Subway Shooter in US Illegally – ICE

The primary suspect in a fatal shooting on a subway platform in New York City is an illegal alien and MS-13 gang member with a lengthy arrest record, according to new reports.

Ramiro Gutierrez, 26, is reportedly facing charges of second degree murder, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon following the death of Abel Mosso, 20, whom authorities believe was a rival gang member.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has revealed Gutierrez is in the United States illegally, and reports indicate he was free to roam the streets while awaiting trial for prior charges.

The New York Post is now accusing the NYPD of working to hide Gutierrez’s identity from the public ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Cops bent over backward Tuesday to shield alleged killer Ramiro Gutierrez from public scrutiny after his arrest for Sunday’s broad-daylight slaying in Queens — going so far as to feed reporters bogus information about his whereabouts and claim ignorance on his illegal status hours before President Trump’s State of the Union Address renewing his request for a border wall,” the Post reports. “Police wouldn’t even say Tuesday whether Gutierrez is in the country legally.

The Post also reports that Gutierrez has been arrested at least nine times since 2010, including four felonies.

An ICE press release from December, 2018, offers a detailed explanation of an MS-13 plot “to commit murder, burglary and other crimes” in which Gutierrez was arrested, indicted, and released on $2,500 bail.

“This was a long-term investigation that not only thwarted a plot to kill an individual – a man trying to remove himself from this vicious street gang – but also resulted in taking would-be killers off our neighborhood streets,” said Queens District Attorney, Richard A. Brown.

Video of Sunday’s midday shooting was shared to social media and depicted multiple men scuffling on the ground outside a subway car before a series of shots were fired.

(WARNING DISTURBING FOOTAGE)

Full unedited video of MS-13 murder on 7 Train in NYC. ***Graphic Credit @progressiveact for capturing this footage. pic.twitter.com/1TKxACLGp1 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 4, 2019

Former NYPD officer and talk show host John Cardillo reported at the time that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office was “preventing ICE from confirming” the suspect’s immigration status.

NYPD sources: – Subway killer in custody

– Confirmed MS-13

– Mayor’s office preventing ICE from confirming killer’s immigration status

– Police unsure of whose gun it originally was. Could have been victim’s as they were wrestling over it. But again, unsure. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 4, 2019

President Donald Trump cited the shooting during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night as an example of violent crime being introduced into the United States via its porous borders.

“The savage gang MS-13 now operates in 20 different American states, and they almost all come through our southern border,” President Trump said. “Just yesterday, an MS-13 gang member was taken into custody for a fatal shooting on a subway platform in New York City. We are removing these gang members by the thousands, but until we secure our border they’re going to keep streaming back in.”

