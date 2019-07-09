Swalwell Out, Steyer In – Report

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is expected to be first to drop out of the 2020 presidential race, only to be replaced by fellow Californian, Tom Steyer, according to reports.

Swalwell, who planted his campaign branding firmly upon on a platform of aggressive gun control, will instead focus his efforts on a re-election bid for the House of Representatives, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Swalwell’s plans were confirmed by a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of his intentions,” the Times reports. “As Swalwell prepared to exit the race, another Californian, Tom Steyer, who had earlier said he would not mount a 2020 presidential run, was planning to announce that he has changed his mind.”

“Swalwell (D-Dublin) has languished for months near the bottom of the polls. The 38-year-old Bay Area congressman had sought to cast himself as the candidate of a younger generation but was eclipsed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37, of South Bend, Ind., and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 46, of Texas.”

Swalwell recently ignited a firestorm when he insinuated that the U.S. government could deploy nuclear weapons against gun owners who resist his confiscation plans.

Steyer, a billionaire with fanatical interests in the ‘climate change’ agenda and overthrowing the Trump administration via impeachment, is expected to announce his candidacy very soon.

“The billionaire investor Tom Steyer, who in the past decade has been both the top Democratic donor in the country and the prime engine for pushing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, appears ready to become Democratic candidate No. 26,” the Atlantic reports.

“Last week in San Francisco, Steyer told staffers at two progressive organizations he funds, Need to Impeach and NextGen America, that he is launching a 2020 campaign, and that he plans to make the formal announcement this Tuesday.”

Swalwell’s campaign has effectively failed to gain traction, with the young Democrat hardly registering an impact in the polls.



