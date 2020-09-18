Teen Fires Pistol at Arizona Troopers in ‘Ambush’ Attack

Police in Arizona have arrested a 17-year-old suspect who engaged officers in a gun battle on Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Luis German Espinoza Acuna opened fire on a uniformed officer as he sat in an unmarked vehicle during a separate criminal investigation, authorities say.

“As the detective sat in his vehicle, a silver Infinity passenger car, traveling northbound, approached him,” Arizona Department of Public Safety explained in a statement.

“The driver of the Infinity stopped the vehicle near the front of the detective’s vehicle and honked the horn. At that moment, the front seat passenger stepped out of the Infinity and ambushed the detective, firing an AK Pistol variant as the detective exited his vehicle and returned fire.”

CLARIFICATION:

The photo DPS shared is of the accused shooter in custody, Luis German Espinoza Acuna – not the driver.

CLARIFICATION:

The photo DPS shared is of the accused shooter in custody, Luis German Espinoza Acuna – not the driver.

So it's unclear the driver's age and name. DPS still actively searching for him & the silver infinity. pic.twitter.com/21fHl3RtwG — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) September 18, 2020

The officer, along with a second Arizona state trooper arriving on the scene, engaged the assailant but no injuries were reported following the shootout.

The driver fled the scene, but Acuna was apprehended unharmed.

Authorities are seeking a silver 2008-2013 Infinity sedan with a temporary paper license plate.

Tips can be shared anonymously by phone at 877-2-SAVEAZ or on the Arizona Department of Public Safety website.

The attack comes just days after a federal officer was shot outside a federal courthouse in Phoenix.

James Lee Carr, 68, is accused of opening fire from a vehicle as he drove by the courthouse, striking the officer in his ballistic vest before speeding away.



