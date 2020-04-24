Teen Shot Dead By Stepfather After Refusing to Stay Home & Shelter-In-Place — Police

An Atlanta man has been charged with felony murder after allegedly shooting his stepson during an altercation over lockdown orders, police say.

Bernie Hargrove, 42, was arrested Wednesday evening after his stepson, De’Onte Roberts, was found gravely wounded at the family home by Atlanta police.

Roberts, 16, had reportedly “been shot in the chest during a domestic dispute with his stepfather,” according to CNN.

Roberts later passed away at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“According to a statement police shared with CNN, the dispute began earlier in the day, when Roberts refused his parents’ order to remain at home and comply with recent shelter-in-place directives, his mother told detectives,” CNN reports.

“When Roberts returned home and kicked in the door to the house, a physical fight began between Roberts and Hargrove, the mother told detectives.”

Hargrove was charged and denied bond, according to Tracy Flanagan, a public affairs officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia is now one of the first states in the U.S. to begin easing lockdown orders, as hair salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and other select businesses have been allowed to reopen as of Friday.



