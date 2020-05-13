Teen Suspect In Brutal Mob Attack Shot, Killed In NYC

A suspect in a shocking mob assault captured on video was shot and killed in New York City, according to police.

Tyquan Howard, 16, who was previously arrested following the March attack, died after being shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

“It’s unclear what sparked the shooting and no arrests had been made as of early Wednesday,” the New York Post reports, citing law enforcement sources.

“Howard was arrested and charged with robbery and gang assault for being among a crew of teens caught on camera ambushing the victim on March 5 on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, according to sources. The circumstances of his release were not clear.”

Footage of the attack in which Howard allegedly participated went viral as it portrayed a large gang of young males savagely kicking, stomping, and jumping on top of a single 15-year-old female victim as she lay defenseless on a busy sidewalk in Brooklyn.

One of the suspects could be seen removing a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers from the victim’s limp body as the mob ran away from the scene. Her debit card and cellphone were also stolen during the attack.

At least five “juvenile suspects” were later arrested, according to PIX 11.



