Teen Vogue Instructs Minors How to Have Abortions Without Parental Knowledge

Teenagers wondering how to get an abortion without their parents’ consent or knowledge can look to an instructional article recently published in Teen Vogue.

In a piece titled, “How to Get an Abortion if You’re a Teen,” minors whose parents are pro-life are specifically targeted, with author Nona Willis Aronowitz telling young readers that abortion is a “right, regardless of your parents’ beliefs,” deeming such beliefs as mere “abstract views.”

Aronowitz stages the article around a supposed ‘question’ from a 16-year-old who is pregnant and scared to tell her parents because they oppose abortion.

“Accidents can happen even to the most careful among us,” Aronowitz writes. “And it’s only logical that if teens are mature enough to become parents, they are mature enough to decide whether or not they want to give birth.”

“One thing I’ve learned while researching and reporting on these issues is that supposedly anti-abortion Americans often get abortions. They often help their children procure abortions. You know those activists who stand outside clinics holding signs adorned with Bible verses and pictures of fetuses? Even they sometimes get abortions.”

Abortion-seeking teens are encouraged to research their state abortion laws as they pertain to minors, and if necessary, seek a ‘judicial bypass,’ which is derided as an “infantilizing holdup” in the piece.

“If you live in a state with consent or notification laws, it’s likely that a clinic can help guide you through this process. There are also organizations in particularly obstructionist states that offer more resources, like Jane’s Due Process in Texas.”

In conclusion, the author encourages, “everybody loves someone who’s had an abortion. Including you.”

Teen Vogue regularly produces globalist-leftist propaganda aimed at young readers, including content glorifying alt-left militant group Antifa, promotion of gender confusion, and heavy endorsement of failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



