The Protesters Can’t Vote In Person?

The Covid-19 hoax rolls on.

Meanwhile, Russia announces a vaccine that threatens the Fauci/Gates rollout as the media heats up the race war.

The war on reality expands by supporting an economic depression and unyielding lockdowns.

More and more people are being slowly introduced to the police state disguised as public safety where the liberal Marxist army protests in the streets every day, even spreading their disregard for the COVID hoax to the suburbs.

Yet they will be unable to vote in person?