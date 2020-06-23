Three Illegal Alien Sex Predators Arrested Hours Apart in Single Border Patrol Sector

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents patrolling the Rio Grande Valley Sector captured three illegal alien sexual predators in separate incidents just hours apart.

All three men had prior convictions in the United States, with two of them being sentenced for sexually abusing children.

“Saturday morning, agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Sarita, Texas, arrested a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed an arrest by the Montgomery County Police Department for sexual abuse of a minor,” CBP explained in a press release. “He was convicted and sentenced to one year confinement and three years’ probation.”

Two hours later, a Latin Kings gang member from Mexico was discovered among group of captured illegals.

He had been previously convicted of second degree sexual offense in 2014 in North Carolina and sentenced to between 60-132 months in prison.

Just over 24 hours after the first arrest, another Mexican national called Gerardo Hurtado was apprehended near Mission, Texas, after entering the U.S. illegally.

“During processing, record checks revealed Hurtado had an arrest by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child. The presiding judge sentenced him to two years confinement,” CBP reports.

CBP recently revealed agents had already encountered almost as many illegal alien sex predators in the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2020 as the entire previous year.

“Every day, Border Patrol agents protect the US from dangerous criminals and drugs,” CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted on June 8th.

“In May alone, USBP agents encountered 23 convicted sex offenders. They’ve encountered almost as many sex offenders as they did in all of FY19. It’s only June.”



