Top Democrat: Ban Teens From Wearing MAGA Hats, Claims ‘Poisoning Young Minds’

A top Democrat has called for a ban on teenagers wearing Make America Great Again hats in response to the debunked viral video alleging a group of pro-Trump Catholic students were harassing a Native American activist.

House Budget Committee chair Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) blamed President Trump for the ordeal, claiming that his MAGA hats are “poisoning young minds.”

“I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on. They seem to be poisoning young minds,” he tweeted Sunday.

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on. They seem to be poisoning young minds. [1/2] https://t.co/yq5bLd4kE2 — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

“The conduct we saw in this video is beyond appalling, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum. This is a direct result of the racist hatred displayed daily by the President of the United States who, sadly, some mistake for a role model.”

The conduct we saw in this video is beyond appalling, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum. This is a direct result of the racist hatred displayed daily by the President of the United States who, sadly, some mistake for a role model. [2/2] — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

The mainstream media demonized the Covington Catholic school students after a video clip showed one student in a MAGA hat standing in front of the Native American activist Nathan Phillips outside the Lincoln Memorial as he was beating a drum, leading the networks to accuse the students of harassment.

But as we reported, additional video feeds and eyewitness testimony tell a different story.

According to another student who submitted his account to local media, the Native American activist made the point to confront the student group, not vice versa.

Response from Cov Cath student who says he was present at the event in question in Washington.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/nqLD1pJY2u — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) January 20, 2019

This is another example of how Democrats and the mainstream media weaponize fake news to character assassinate anyone who supports Trump or refuses to go along with their far-left agenda.

The witch hunt against these kids once again illustrates how the left has made a political tool out of destroying lives. Truly, truly sick. #CovingtonCatholic https://t.co/6CvIv4tLvR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2019

The deplatforming of conservatives continues to take center stage in real life, while the MSM trats it as a non-issue. Matt Bracken explains the future for conservatives and patriots on social media.