Transgender Runners Place 1st, 2nd at Girls’ Track Championship

Two transgender sprinters finished 1st and 2nd place at a recent girls’ high school track championship in Connecticut.

Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood dominated their female competitors in the 55-meter dash, marking their latest 1-2 finish in a girls’ race, which they accomplished last year, in addition to other top finishes for Miller.

Miller’s time of 6.95 seconds in the 55-meter sprint reportedly set a new state indoor record.

Miller and Yearwood, who attend Bloomfield High School and Cromwell High School respectively, have been at the center of controversy regarding biological males competing in female sports.

Both are reportedly undergoing hormone therapy.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the matter, expressing his commiseration with female athletes who suffered due to the unfair circumstances.

“I feel so sorry for the young ladies who trained their whole lives to be the best in their state and to hopefully attain scholarships etc etc… this is a grave injustice,” Trump tweeted.

One of those young ladies, Selina Soule, would likely have qualified for New England regional events and a chance to showcase her abilities for more colleges had she finished in sixth place – instead of eighth, behind Miller and Yearwood.

“We all know the outcome of the race before it even starts; it’s demoralizing,” she told the Washington Times. “I fully support and am happy for these athletes for being true to themselves. They should have the right to express themselves in school, but athletics have always had extra rules to keep the competition fair.”

Parents unhappy with current policies enabling transgender athletes to compete against females with little restrictions are petitioning for changes that would establish hormone standards or other methods to eliminate unfair advantages.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently came under fire from transgender activists and mainstream media after writing that biological males competing in women’s sports is “insane and it’s cheating.”

