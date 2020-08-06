Trucking Company Refuses to Deliver to ‘Defund the Police’ Cities

Businesses located in cities where officials are working to defund or dismantle their police departments will not be receiving shipments from one Illinois-based trucking company.

Mike Kucharski, co-owner of JKC Trucking, says it is too dangerous to send drivers into areas without dependable law enforcement protection.

“Our first priority is to support our drivers and their safety when they are on the road,” Kucharski explained to Fox and Friends First.

“When you’re a truck driver long enough on the road, you know there is no safe place. Violence is everywhere. So if you’re going to be having valuable cargo and there’s going to be no police to rely on, who is going to protect our drivers?”

Kucharski is concerned his insurance may soon not cover some high-risk metro areas, and says he could potentially be required to purchase supplemental coverage in order to operate in those regions.

A recent poll conducted by CDL Life found that 79 percent of truck drivers will refuse to pick up or deliver in cities where police departments are defunded or disbanded.

“We had a load going to New York City for a good amount of money and no drivers wanted to take it for us because they are scared of NYC,” a source in the logistics industry told Infowars.

A survey conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum found that almost half of 258 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have seen funding “slashed or expected to be reduced,” USA Today reports.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst