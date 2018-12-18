Trump Advisor: We Will Do “Whatever is Necessary” to Build Border Wall

The Trump administration is committed to building a border wall by any means necessary, says White House senior advisor Stephen Miller.

Activist judges and loopholes in immigration laws are ‘incentivizing’ dangerous migration to the United States, said Miller during his heated interview on Face the Nation.

“We’re going to do whatever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this on-going crisis of illegal immigration,” Miller said when asked about a looming government shutdown as Congressional Democrats have flatly refused any funding for the wall.

“This is a very fundamental issue. At stake is the question of whether or not the United States remains a sovereign country, whether or not we can establish and enforce rules for entrance into our country.”

“The Democrat party has a simple choice: they can either fight for the American working class, or promote illegal immigration — you can’t do both,” Miller said.

He warned that Democrats who refuse to work with President Trump to strengthen U.S. border security will be “continuing to preserve a model that enriches smuggling organizations, that spreads misery on both sides of the border, that kills 300 Americans a week through heroin overdoses alone.”

Miller blasted human traffickers and their enablers in the U.S. government for facilitating a mounting humanitarian crisis.

“One of the great tragedies that is going on in our country today is the loopholes in our immigration laws and the deficiencies in our immigration laws – and left-wing activist judicial rulings that incentivize the most vulnerable populations to come our country,” Miller said. “Last year, 100,000 unaccompanied alien children or children traveling with adults showed up at our southern border.”

“President Trump took dramatic action and issued an executive order directing illegal traffic to the ports of entry, but a left-wing activist judge issued a reckless nationwide injunction against the President’s order, putting thousands of lives at risk and further enriching these grotesque, heinous smuggling organizations.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst