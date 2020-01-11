Trump Blasts ‘Impeachment Hoax’ As Pelosi Prepares to Send Articles To Senate

President Trump laid into the Democrat-led “impeachment hoax” on Saturday, reminding voters that approval for impeachment has tanked because the American people want to see action on other more important issues.

“New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere,” Trump tweeted. “A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now!”

New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Trump went on to criticize the Democrats for their hypocrisy of demanding fairness in the Senate, after conducting the most historically unfair impeachment process in the House in American history.

“Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell to do the job that they were unable to do,” Trump continued. “They proved NOTHING but my total innocence in the House, despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress. Now they demand fairness!”

Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell to do the job that they were unable to do. They proved NOTHING but my total innocence in the House, despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress. Now they demand fairness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Trump added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would go down as the worst Speaker in history.

Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

After receiving pressure from Senate Republicans, Pelosi has finally agreed to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate by next week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrat colleagues on Friday. “I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting.”

Owen Shroyer sits in for Alex Jones as 2020 begins with a bang.