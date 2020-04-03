Trump Campaign Secretly Buying Meals For Medical Personnel Across USA

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is secretly buying meals for hundreds of medical workers across the United States.

Tens of thousands of dollars in food orders have been placed anonymously with iconic independent restaurants and delivered to over a dozen hospitals in states hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak, such as New York, Washington, and Michigan.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” a source told Fox News. “So nothing politically is tied to it.”

“We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

The campaign reportedly plans to expand the program in the coming weeks, using it as an opportunity to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, and first reponders while also supporting local businesses.

“They’re trying to send things that are [from] local restaurants that may need support [and] cool restaurant icons of the area that may need the business,” the source said.

Restaurant managers say they are fulfilling as many as “100 individual orders” and delivering them to nearby hospitals.

“They only told us their first name,” explained an employee of Giovanni’s Italian Deli in Seacaucus, N.J.

“They called us, and they had us donate meals for the nurses and doctors — an assortment of things, 40 platters of pasta, salads, sandwiches.”

A campaign source tells Fox News that donation orders have been quietly placed at Nick’s Grill in Kirkland, Wash.; Chit Chat Diner in Morristown, N.J.; Turning Point of Long Branch, N.J.; and Antonio’s Trattoria in the Bronx, N.Y., along with others.



