Trump Jr.: If ‘Weaker’ Republicans Don’t Call The Right Witnesses, ‘They Don’t Deserve to Be in Office’

President Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. said that “weaker” Republicans who may not be as friendly to Trump should still vote to call all the necessary witnesses for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

“The, let’s call it weaker Republicans…make a vote on it, if some of those guys don’t want to hear from the witnesses we’d want to hear from but will hear from the others, I want to know about it, because they don’t deserve to be in office,” Trump Jr. said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I’d like to hear from Hunter Biden, I’d like to hear from Joe Biden, because frankly these are the reasons we are even having this conversation right now.”

“Hearing from everyone is totally fair. That’s not what we’ve heard so far while the Democrats have controlled the process,” Trump added.

Indeed, during the House impeachment hearings, Democrats called all their own witnesses while also preventing Republicans from calling theirs.

For the Senate trial, Democrats want to bring forward officials like White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — individuals they could have called during the House process.

Republicans, on the other hand, want to call fact witnesses like Rep. Adam Schiff – who had contact with the Ukraine “whistleblower” before he had filed a complaint against Trump – as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over their involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State’s plan for Trump’s impeachment.