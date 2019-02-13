Trump Jr. Urges Youth to Reject “Loser Teachers” Pushing Socialism

Donald Trump Jr. encouraged young conservatives to reject collectivism and socialist indoctrination being pushed by “loser teachers” during an electrifying warm-up speech ahead of his father’s El Paso address on Monday.

After blasting Democrats for their attacks on American institutions and principles, Trump turned his attention to fledgling free thinkers.



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



“I love seeing some young conservatives because I know it’s not easy,” Trump said. “Keep up that fight — bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth.”

“You don’t have to do it because you can think for yourselves. They can’t.”

Trump, who is father to five young children, has been outspoken in his support for adolescent patriots, recently penning a fiery op-ed in defense of the Covington Catholic boys in which he urged others to stand up to leftist bullying.

“Every time I’m in Washington, I’m struck by the number of school kids from middle America wearing MAGA hats as they visit their capital city. It makes me beam with pride, but the Covington affair shows just how deeply the same sight upsets the left and their allies in the media,” Trump wrote.

“In spite of all that, I have a message for the Covington kids and every other young Trump supporter across the country: Wear your MAGA hats with pride, kids. The President will always stand with the American people against the fake news. It’s the only way we, and the truth, will win.”

President Trump took aim at socialists attempting to effect a radical transformation of the United States and its economy during his 2019 State of the Union address, much to the chagrin of Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their confederates.

“Here in the United States, we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Trump said. “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst



Alex Jones presents video footage of the moment during President Trump’s State of the Union address where he called out Bernie Sanders, and other left-wing democrats, for pushing failed socialist ideologies on the American people and passing it off as helpful to the economy or humanitarian.