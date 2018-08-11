Trump Questions Why FBI Hasn’t Released McCabe Texts

President Trump questioned why the FBI failed to provide to watchdog group Judicial Watch with text messages belonging to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and warned he “may have to get involved.”

“Why isn’t the FBI giving Andrew McCabe text messages to Judicial Watch or appropriate governmental authorities,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “FBI said they won’t give up even one (I may have to get involved, DO NOT DESTROY). What are they hiding? McCabe wife took big campaign dollars from Hillary people…..”

Trump went on to question whether the FBI will even be able to recover its reputation as America’s premiere law enforcement agency in the wake of the corruption left behind by Obama administration cronies.

“….Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers!”

McCabe helped oversee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email investigation after his wife Jill failed to win a Virginia state senate seat despite receiving massive donations from Clinton ally Gov. Terry McCauliffe in 2015.