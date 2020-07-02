Trump Rips Planned Black Lives Matter Street Painting as “Symbol of Hate”

President Trump has come out strongly against plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” along Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in New York City, calling the phrase a “symbol of hate.”

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced ‘murals’ containing the slogan would soon adorn roadways in all five boroughs, and that streets would be renamed to match.

One of the ‘murals’ is slated to be installed directly in front of Trump Tower in what some are calling an obvious attempt to agitate the president.

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the NYC Mayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon.'”

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

….horrible BLM chant, "Pigs In A Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon". Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won't let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Mayor de Blasio was reportedly inspired by a similar street painting in Washington D.C. and decided to implement the same in his city.

“Obviously he is doing it to antagonize the president,” a source told the New York Post. “This is what he is concerned about while the city burns. What an amateur politician.”

The street art scheme comes as city officials move forward with plans to strip $1 billion from the NYPD budget amid an explosion of violent crime and shootings.

NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea recently told reporters the city’s criminal justice system is “imploding.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst