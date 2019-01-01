Trump Slams Hypocritical Dems: “You Voted Yes” On a Wall

President Trump taunted Democrats who previously expressed support for a barrier along the southern border, pointing out that some even voted in favor of funding projects similar to the border wall now being blocked by many in the D.C. establishment.

As the partial government shutdown continues, Trump unleashed a salvo of tweets aimed at hypocritical Democrats whose border security rhetoric has sounded nearly identical to the President’s in the past.

“I’m in the Oval Office,” Trump wrote. “Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast!”

“It’s incredible how Democrats can all use their ridiculous sound bite and say that a Wall doesn’t work. It does, and properly built, almost 100%! They say it’s old technology – but so is the wheel. They now say it is immoral- but it is far more immoral for people to be dying!”

Hours earlier, the President compared the porous southern border to an “open wound” and a gateway for criminality and illegal migrants.

“I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an ‘Open Wound,’ where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now!”

In 2006, Democrat Senators Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Dianne Feinstein all voted in favor of the Secure Fence Act of 2006.

The Daily Caller recently compiled a video comparing past Democrat rhetoric on border security and illegal immigration to statements made by President Trump during his campaign and presidency.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst