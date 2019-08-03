Trump Supporter Shouts ‘Stop Trashing Our Great President and Our Great Country’ During Bill Maher Show

An impassioned Trump supporter interrupted left-wing host Bill Maher’s HBO show “Real Time,” who shouted at the host to stop “trashing our great president and our great country.”

The outburst came during a panel discussion Friday with pro-Trump radio host Buck Sexton about national security, who was quick to point out, “I do not know him, by the way.”

“I see you brought a guest,” Maher replied, before standing up behind the table. “This is not the first time I’ve had to go into the audience but we’ve got to get faster moving security people, I’m telling you.”

I know you’re going to make America great again,” Maher said. “You’ve made your point — I don’t know what it was, but you’ve made your point. And I think your point was that you like Trump, and there are a lot of people who like Trump.”

“And then for good measure, make sure he doesn’t have a gun,” Maher added, implying conservatives are gun-toting violent whackos.

