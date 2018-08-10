Trump Teases Space Force Logos

President Trump and his team are polling supporters about their favorite logo for the U.S. Space Force.

In an email circulated by Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Donald Trump’s likely 2020 re-election bid, six possible emblems are presented for upcoming Trump merchandise promoting the formation of the sixth branch of the United States military – the Space Force.

One particularly tantalizing design sure to stimulate the imaginations of space dreamers teases, “Mars Awaits.”

All potential insignias can be viewed and voted upon here, here, here, here, here, and here.

President Trump has long championed his plans to unleash U.S. space exploration and related programs, declaring in his 2017 inauguration speech, “We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions.”

During an address in March to military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, President Trump proposed the idea of Space Force.

“Space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea,” the President said. “We’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space, and I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the Space Force.'”

President Trump formally announced the creation of Space Force in June, directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to move forward with the project.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Pentagon on Thursday regarding Space Force, laying out additional plans for its formation by 2020.

“As their actions make clear, our adversaries have transformed space into a warfighting domain already and the United States will not shrink from this challenge,” Pence said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will meet it head on – to defend our nation, and build a peaceful future here on Earth and in space.”

President Trump tweeted his enthusiasm in support of Pence’s speech, writing, “Space Force all the way!”

