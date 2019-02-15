Tucker Carlson Praises Hungary’s Pro-Family Agenda

Hungary is encouraging its citizens to get married and have larger families through policies that have drawn the praise of television host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson interviewed Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to discuss the rollout of a revolutionary plan to maintain a healthy native population by offering economic incentives to families, rather than by facilitating mass immigration.

Referencing President Trump’s proposal for federally-subsidized family leave, a favorite policy project of Ivanka Trump, Carlson asked if a “few weeks off from work” is a practical solution to larger issues created in a society where viable single-income households are fewer and further between.

“What would a country that took pro-family policy seriously look like? Well, it might look like Hungary,” Carlson said. “Like many post-communist places, Hungary has a low birth rate. Rather than trying to fix that with immigration and importing new people, the prime minister is making a serious attempt to help middle class families have kids and raise them themselves.”

Turning to FM Szijjártó, Carlson expressed his amazement at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s commitment to increasing marriage and birth rates.

“We understand very well that if we are not able to turn around the negative trend of demographics — which is unfortunately a phenomenon all over Europe — then we will definitely not win the future, and we want to win the future, so we need more kids,” Szijjártó said.

“The question in families about whether to be brave enough to have another kid must not be an economic decision anymore. This is where our policies put the focus.”

Calling the approach a “truly conservative position,” Carlson asked Szijjártó about his administration’s view of other Western governments inviting millions of foreigners to replace indigenous inhabitants.

“Our position is totally different,” Szijjártó responded. “We think it must be up to the decisions of certain nations and countries whether they want migrants on the territory of their country or not, and it must be up to the countries themselves to make decisions about with whom they would like to live.”

Excerpts from a list of key points of the action plan as published by Hungary Journal include –

Women who have had and raised at least four children will be exempt from personal income tax payment for the rest of their lives.

Every woman under 40 years of age will be eligible for a preferential loan when they first get married.

The government will repay 1 million forints ($3,550) of the mortgage loan of families with two or more children.

Families raising at least three children will be eligible for a grant of 2.5 million forints ($8,875) to buy a new car seating at least seven people.

The government will create 21,000 child-care nurseries over three years.

Grandparents will also be eligible for a child-care fee to look after young children instead of the parents.

Two-thirds of Hungarians say they approve of the new family assistance measures, as well as the government’s position on migration, according to recent polling.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst



