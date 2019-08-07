Tulsi Gabbard Slams Kamala Harris: Her “Entire Campaign is Based on a Lie”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) unleashed a fresh attack on fellow 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) by doubling-down on accusations she made during the most recent Democrat debate against the former California attorney general and her dubious record.

Gabbard shared video of a post-debate appearance she made on NBC, slamming Harris for effectively basing her campaign on being a ‘woke’ progressive while ruling with an authoritarian streak during her time in office.

“Kamala’s entire campaign is based on a lie — that as AG of California, she was a fighter for the oppressed and for criminal justice reform,” Gabbard wrote. “But her criminal justice record shows that her policies exemplified the worst aspects of our criminal justice system.”

Kamala’s entire campaign is based on a lie — that as AG of California, she was a fighter for the oppressed and for criminal justice reform. But her criminal justice record shows that her policies exemplified the worst aspects of our criminal justice system. pic.twitter.com/VlIe4ZXKIC — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 6, 2019 DNA Force Plus - Overhaul your body's cellular engine with this fan-favorite formula!

Gabbard’s assertions echo those which propelled her to national prominence during the second round of Democrat debates last week, when she unleashed a scathing attack on Harris that left the front-running candidate reeling.

“Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record,” Gabbard said during the debate.

“There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

Following the debate, many leftists began spreading the notion that Gabbard, a U.S. combat veteran, is a Russian operative aiming to take Harris down.



Alex Jones examines the viral video of Beto O’Rourke laughing about the news of the El Paso shooting.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst