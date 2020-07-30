Two Boys Wounded as Rash of Shootings Rock Washington DC

A number of shootings unfolded in Washington D.C. overnight, leaving at least six people wounded, including two young boys, according to local media.

At least five shootings were reported during a span of less than four hours on early Thursday morning.

A stabbing also reportedly took place during that time frame.

“One shooting injured two boys on the 2200 block of Mount View Place in Southeast D.C. around 3 a.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene they located the boys conscious and breathing,” WUSA9 reports.

Four other shootings unfolded between approximately 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. around the city.

“Officers are now looking for three black men, one was wearing all dark clothing, another was wearing a red hat and white tank top with blue jeans,” WUSA9 reports.

D.C. police did not report any homicides during the night, but the conditions of the victims is unclear at the time of this writing.

“An investigation into a stabbing after 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE also is underway,” NBC Washington reports.

As with many other metro regions, Washington D.C. is experiencing a surge in deadly violence.

There were 112 people killed in D.C. as of July 24th, up from 96 at the same time in 2019, according to police data published by NBC.



