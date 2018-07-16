Uber Driver Ejects Republican Riders – Invokes “Resistance”

Republican campaigners were thrown out of a vehicle by an Uber driver who taunted, “welcome to the resistance,” as a parting shot.

Six GOP volunteers were dumped at a gas station near Raleigh, North Carolina, by an Uber operator who cited their ‘right to deny service’ before speeding away and slapping the riders with a negative review, claiming they had behaved inappropriately while in transit.

“It was clear based on our mild conservative political talk that the driver realized we were Republicans,” said victim Mary Russell to the Daily Caller.”I reviewed the relevant policy of Uber and we did not use ‘inappropriate and abusive language or gestures’ that would result in the early termination of a ride.”

“This type of discrimination against politically oriented conservatives should be against the policy of Uber.”

Russell says she ordered a replacement ride for the group, and experienced no further issues.

“For an individual to blatantly target Young Republicans for their political outlook is an assault on the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment,” said Chris Godbey, another passenger involved. “While business owners should have the freedom to provide the service as they see fit, once a contract has been entered, breaking that contract is inappropriate and to do so based on discrimination for political beliefs is unlawful.”

Denial of service and targeting of non-leftists of all stripes are increasing in frequency and scope as Democrat figureheads like Maxine Waters and Michael Moore encourage an escalation in tactics to incite political persecution of Trump supporters, conservatives, and even classical liberals.

As Infowars reported last week, a Houston-area school teacher is under investigation for possibly endorsing a widely-publicized attack on a teen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat by an adult male – just one of many similar episodes that have unfolded since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2015.

