UK Issues Travel Warnings For Western Europe – Terrorism, Violent Protests, Migrants

The UK Foreign Office has warned British vacationers to remain vigilant in Western European countries this summer due to a high risk of terrorism and other dangers, including violent protests and migrants.

Germany, France and Belgium have all been identified as countries where terrorist attacks are now “very likely,” with Islamic radicals specifically identified as the “main threat” in Germany.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Germany,” the UK government warns. “Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in public places visited by foreigners. The German government has announced that increased security has been put in place as a precaution at public buildings, major events, transport hubs and large public gatherings.”

Similar alerts are in place for Spain and the Netherlands.

France, Spain and Greece have been recognized as places where demonstrations could quickly escalate into dangerous scenarios.

“Protests linked to the yellow vest (gilets jaunes) movement continue across France, generally taking place on Saturdays. A number of previous demonstrations have led to violence and extensive damage to property in Paris and in other cities across the country.”

UK authorities also caution those traveling in the Calais region of France to regard migrants who are known to attempt illegal entry to England and also wreak havoc in the roads in order to climb aboard vehicles bound for Britain.

“There remain some migrants around Calais, who may seek to enter the UK illegally. There have been instances of migrants seeking to slow down traffic on approach roads to ports, including by placing obstacles on the Calais Port approach road.”

France is currently hosting the Women’s World Cup, and will host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Interestingly, there are virtually no known threats currently recorded for countries such as Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, or Slovakia.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst