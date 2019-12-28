Unhinged: CNN Guest Says McConnell Like Judge Making ‘All-White Jury for a Klansman Trial’

A CNN guest made a ridiculous claim on Thursday, comparing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s impeachment approach to a racist judge who impanels an “all white jury” to preside over a KKK trial.

Speaking on Anderson Cooper 360, former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter complained that McConnell was preparing to rig the Senate trial of President Trump similar to how a Klansman would be evaluated by an all-white jury.

“This is a trial. It’s not a political game. The oath of loyalty is to the United States of America, not to Donald Trump. These senators, Democrats and Republicans have an obligation to hear the facts, to hear witnesses, and make a decision,” Painter said.

“And for Mitch McConnell to say he is working with the White House, coordinating with the defendant in this trial before the trial has even begun is atrocious. He may think he is a judge impaneling an all-white jury for a Klansman trial in Mississippi. That’s not the kind of trial we have.”

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum pushed back at Painter’s “absurd” remarks.

“I’m sorry. You’re being absurd. You’re just being absurd,” Santorum responded.

Painter then asserted that impeaching the president “shouldn’t be partisan. It should be about America.”

Santorum immediately called out Painter by pointing out the House Democrats rammed through Articles of Impeachment on a completely partisan basis.

“Do you think that’s what happened in the House?” he asked.

“The House did their job,” Painter shot back. “This president should have been impeached years ago.”

The Senate trial of Trump’s impeachment will begin sometime in January.

Watch the establishment Democrats, Late Night Comedy and Hollyweird celebrities celebrate impeachment day.

