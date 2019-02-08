University Unveils ‘All Gender’ Bathrooms

An Australian university has unveiled ‘all gender’ bathrooms to the replace less inclusive ‘unisex’ restrooms.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) changed the designation of some unisex bathrooms in a move to “recognize gender diversity” and make “all individuals feel welcome and safe” on campus.

“Some people within our community don’t identify with traditional binary genders (male and female),” UTS said in a statement. “Others don’t feel comfortable using a bathroom designated by gender, sometimes because they’ve had a negative experience using a single-gender bathroom due to their appearance or gender identity. All gender bathrooms provide a space that can be used comfortably by everyone.”

‘All gender’ lavatories can be found in 10 different buildings across campus.

“We have taken a step to improve the on-campus experience for people who prefer not to use single-gender bathrooms, with the establishment of all gender bathrooms in 10 of our buildings,” the school explains.







The UTS Queer Collective praised the decision on social media, writing, “It’s official: gender-neutral bathrooms have landed at UTS! This wouldn’t have been possible without the effort of Queer Collective members, the UTS Students’ Association, and of course, everyone who signed our petition!”

“We still have a long way to go, but this is an important step for trans and gender diverse individuals to feel safe and validated on campus. Big win!”

