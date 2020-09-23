UPDATE: Teen Suspect in Ambush Shooting of Arizona Cop Is an Illegal Alien

A 17-year-old male suspected of engaging police in a gun battle last week in Phoenix, Arizona, is present in the United States illegally, immigration officials have confirmed.

Luis German Espinoza-Acuna opened fire on a uniformed Arizona State Trooper as he sat in an unmarked vehicle on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The officer, along with a second trooper arriving on the scene, engaged the assailant, but no injuries were reported following the shootout, and Espinoza-Acuna was taken into custody.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Espinoza-Acuna is an illegal alien in response to an information request from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

CIS Executive Director Mark Krikorian shared ICE’s statement on social media.

“On Sept. 17, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Luis German Espinoza-Acuna, an unlawfully present citizen of Mexico, following his arrest by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. ICE will seek to take Espinoza-Acuna into custody if and when he is released by local authorities in order to pursue appropriate administrative enforcement action,” the agency said.

Here’s ICE’s statement confirming that the attempted assassin in an illegal alien and that ICE lodged a detainer for him. pic.twitter.com/3B5023T5Ge — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 21, 2020

While Espinoza-Acuna was captured during the shooting, the driver of the vehicle in which he arrived fled the scene and is reportedly still at large.

Authorities are seeking a silver 2008-2013 Infinity sedan with custom chrome wheels.

Tips can be shared anonymously by phone at 877-2-SAVEAZ or on the Arizona Department of Public Safety website.



