US Ambassador Slams Mayor Pete For Pushing ‘Hate Hoax’ About Mike Pence

Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, slammed Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s recent attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, likening the homosexual mayor’s conduct to that of Jussie Smollett.

Grenell, who is also gay, took issue with Buttigieg’s incendiary targeting of Pence over his Christian faith and supposed anti-LGBT positions, asserting that the vice president and his wife have always treated Grenell and his partner with nothing but kindness and respect.

“Mayor Pete has been pushing this hate hoax along the lines of Jussie Smollett for a very long time now – several weeks – and I find it really ironic that Mayor Pete stayed silent about this so-called hate hoax on him and others during 2015, 2016, 2017, when Mike Pence was governor,” Grenell told Fox host Martha MacCallum. “It’s ironic that right about now when he’s starting his fundraising apparatus to run for president, he comes up with this idea and this attack.”

“One of the things that really bothers me about this attack is that Mike Pence is a friend of mine. Mike and Karen are great people, they’re Godly people, they’re followers of Christ. They don’t have hate in their heart for anyone. They know my partner, they have accepted us.”

“You asked me, do we agree philosophically on every single issue? No. I don’t agree philosophically with my hero Dietrich Bonhoeffer on everything, I don’t agree with my partner on everything,” Grenell continued. “The gay community used to be the community pushing tolerance and diversity; we were the ones that were saying everyone should be able to accept and love each other. Now suddenly there’s a whole community of people demanding we all think alike.”

Grenell also pointed out that Pence has always spoken highly of Buttigieg, including when both held public office in the state of Indiana, as governor and as mayor of South Bend, respectively.

“Let me just say one more thing – when Mayor Pete came out, the vice president complimented him and said he holds him in high regard,” Grenell said. “The vice president, or then-governor, has said nothing but positive things about Mayor Pete. I think this is a total hate hoax and I think it’s outrageous.”



