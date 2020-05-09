Video: Bill Maher Says Democrats Should Respond To Tara Reade’s Biden Allegations With, ‘Don’t Know, Never Will, Don’t Care’

HBO host Bill Maher told his Democrat colleagues during his Friday show not to take Tara Reade’s sex assault allegations against Joe Biden seriously because they have an election to win in November against President Trump.

Maher said the Democrat mantra regarding Reade should be, “don’t know, never will, don’t care.”

“There is no fact-finding here. It’s a ‘he said, she said, she-said-something-else-entirely,'” Maher said.

“What the f-ck?! We’re letting this person change the subject from Donald Trump, lethal incompetent, to Joe Biden, sex monster?” Maher asked.

“There are actually some pretty big problems going on right now. I don’t know if you noticed, but America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job keeping its citizens alive during a pandemic than Cambodia. And to me, that’s a little more important than Tara Reade achieving closure.”

Maher went on to say in a shocking remark that Reade’s “victimhood” shouldn’t matter ahead of an election with “so much at stake.”

“This story is gathering an importance it should not have,” Maher continued. “There is so much at stake in this election. The entire world needs to be put back together like Humpty Dumpty. Why should one person’s victimhood trump everyone else’s?”

