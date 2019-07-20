VIDEO: Leftists Dump Buckets Of Fake Blood Outside ICE Facility

A group of leftists poured buckets of fake blood on the street in front of an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon to protest President Trump’s immigration policies.

The Friday protest, organized by several far-left groups such as Extinction Rebellion PDX and OccupyICEPDX, was named El Rio de Sangre, or “The River of Blood,” where the leftists dumped 50 buckets of “blood” along the street to protest the deaths of illegal immigrants who tried crossing into the U.S. illegally.

The protesters also dumped the fake blood everywhere to somehow fight “climate change.”

From The Oregonian:

The protestors also said they were highlighting the impacts of climate change that they said is driving migrants up to over the southern border. People in Central America are migrating to escape the drought causing hunger in the area, according to NBC News.

“We believe the U.S. has a big responsibility as the biggest contributor to carbon emissions globally,” said Cassia Gammill, an activist from Extinction Rebellion PDX. “We caused the climate crisis, and we need to take responsibility. Punishing the people who are suffering for it is wrong.”

Protestors in white with “ICE” painted on held signs that said “Climate Justice = Immigration Justice,” and “ICE has blood on its hands,” and blocked the street in front of the ICE building, near SW Bancroft and Macadam.

The protest comes after an Antifa member was shot and killed by police last week after firebombing an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington, where the terrorist also left a “manifesto” calling on other communists to rise up against President Trump and law enforcement over their following immigration law.

