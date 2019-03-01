Video: Man Opens Fire on Busy NYC Sidewalk

A man opening fire on a busy sidewalk in New York City is seen in harrowing CCTV footage showing pedestrians running for cover, including a young girl.

The incident unfolded on Gerard Avenue at approximately 2 pm on Friday afternoon, according to police.

NYPD posted video of the shooting as well as an enhanced screenshot of the suspect’s face.



🚨WANTED for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On 2/22 at approximately 2:00 pm in front 1155 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, the suspect displayed a firearm and shot 3 rounds into a group of individuals. If you have any information, call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/bvaCHo28EL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the suspect. pic.twitter.com/cgnQPAwhvX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2019

A girl who appears to be very young can be seen walking towards the shooter before realizing he has a gun and desperately running for cover.

“According to police, the suspect approached a 19-year-old male who was with four other people,” News 12 reports. “It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but investigators say the suspect proceeded to fire three rounds at the 19-year-old victim and the group he was with before running away.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

In early February, an MS-13 militant who was in the United States illegally shot a rival gang member to death in broad daylight on a subway platform in Queens.

New York City is regarded as having some of the most restrictive laws on gun ownership in the nation – a fact to which Donald Trump Jr. once attested.

“Between myself, my brother, my father, and my wife, we have four of the 1,500 concealed carry permits for New York City, which is one of the most difficult carry licenses to get anywhere in the world and certainly in the United States,” Trump Jr. said in 2016.

