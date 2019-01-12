Video: Over 30,000 Yellow Vests Continue Protests Against Macron, Elites

Anti-globalist movement shows no signs of slowing.

Image Credits: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images.

By Newswars.com Saturday, January 12, 2019

More than 30,000 people are demonstrating against French President Macron and his globalist policies as the Yellow Vest protests enter the ninth straight week, according to reports.

French media reported Saturday that the Interior Ministry estimated that at least 32,000 people are protesting across France.

So far, over 100 have been arrested, and the French government has deployed a security force of nearly 80,000.