Video: Over 30,000 Yellow Vests Continue Protests Against Macron, Elites

More than 30,000 people are demonstrating against French President Macron and his globalist policies as the Yellow Vest protests enter the ninth straight week, according to reports.
MORE #Paris: Macron's regime forces are charging in to the #GiletsJaunes protestors on the #ChampsElysées in #ActeIX #YellowVests #Acte9 pic.twitter.com/dfc6nORS0D
— srb news (@srbnews0) January 12, 2019
French media reported Saturday that the Interior Ministry estimated that at least 32,000 people are protesting across France.
#Acte9 #GiletsJaunes at #Rouen Sky full of clouds of tear gas. #Yellowvests #ActeIX pic.twitter.com/9BLQkrxY5L
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) January 12, 2019
#Paris #GiletsJaunes try to descend on the Champs-Elysees #acte9 #acteIX #Yellowvests pic.twitter.com/voDYCin5KS
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) January 12, 2019
#Lille :: worst tensions between regime forces and #GiletsJaunes right now during #ActeIX #Francepic.twitter.com/iATECN3wV3
— Partisan FB🏴 (@PartisanDE) January 12, 2019
So far, over 100 have been arrested, and the French government has deployed a security force of nearly 80,000.
For' #ActeIX of the #GiletsJaunes in #Paris the #CRS are now armed with assault rifles? #Acte9 #Yellowvests pic.twitter.com/LUAbWMCkgx
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) January 12, 2019
#BORDEAUX / A #GiletsJaunes has received a shot to the head from a FlashBall during #Acte9#Yellowvests #Macron pic.twitter.com/YKlzHNnAmf
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) January 12, 2019
The #GiletsJaunes left the trail filed in the prefecture. Arrived above the station of #SaintEtienne hollow castle, the #CRS gas and fire with #flashball. A protester collapses hit in the leg. Out of the field, he is sheltered by another protester #Acte9 pic.twitter.com/CEHMB14rfm
— Partisan FB🏴 (@PartisanDE) January 12, 2019
Great atmosphere in #Bordeaux . #ActeIX #GiletsJaunes #Yellowvests #Acte9pic.twitter.com/bptKC1kotI
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) January 12, 2019