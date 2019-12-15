Video: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Kellyanne and George Conway Marriage

Saturday Night Live mocked White House counselor Kellyanne and her husband George Conway’s relationship by making it a parody of Netflix’s “A Marriage Story,” a film about a divorcing couple.

In the sketch, the political spouses list their favorite qualities about one another during in therapy while simultaneously undermining each other.

“What I love about Kellyanne: She works so hard for her boss, even though I hate his guts,” Bennett, depicting George, said.

Kellyanne, played by Kate McKinnon, says she’s glad her husband always tells her what he thinks to her face.

The scene then cuts to the couple dining at a restaurant, where George tries to reassure Kellyanne that he isn’t upset she works for President Trump.

“Anyone who works for Trump is a demon,” George then tweeted, pinging a notification to Kellyanne’s phone.

“George Conway, don’t subtweet me at the dinner table, please,” she said.

SNL’s skit comes after George Conway publicly swiped at Kellyanne on Twitter over Trump earlier this month.

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

