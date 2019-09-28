Watch: Bill Maher Bashes Joe & Hunter Biden For Shady Ukraine Dealings

Liberal HBO host Bill Maher tore into 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter over their questionable dealings in Ukraine, primarily Hunter getting a seat on the board of an energy company paying over $50,000 a month.

“The more I read about this…no, I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine,” Maher said of the younger Biden during a panel discussion on “Real Time” on Friday night.

Bill Maher on Hunter Biden: If It Was @DonaldJTrumpJr, ‘It Would Be All Rachel Maddow Was Talking About’ pic.twitter.com/ynmPIfdsid — TrumpPatriot🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@TrumpPatriotPL) September 28, 2019

“But why can’t politicians tell their f—ing kids, ‘Get a job, get a goddamn job!'” he continued. “It just looks bad. This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption.”

Maher added that if the shoe was on the other foot, and President Trump’s son Don Jr. was in Hunter’s place, the media would be in a frenzy.

“It does sound like something Don Jr. would do,” he said. “And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about.”

The late-night host also took to Twitter Thursday to say that while he hopes “this Ukraine thing” results in Trump’s impeachment, the optics of Hunter Biden grabbing a cushy job because of his Vice President father “looks swampy.”

I hope like hell this Ukraine thing is what brings Trump down, but I gotta say, re Hunter Biden: politicians need to tell their fucking kids to get a fucking job. A real job. Not a “consulting” job cuz your somebody’s kid. It looks swampy. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 26, 2019

Trump has declared that we are at “war” with the Deep State as they attempt to oust the President at every turn.