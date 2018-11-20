WATCH: Celine Dion Launches ‘Gender Neutral’ Kids Fashion Line

Celine Dion has launched a new ‘gender neutral’ fashion line for babies and children called Celinununu, and the first advert has created a stir with its bizarre messaging.

In the commercial, Dion furtively enters a hospital maternity ward where she encounters a room full of children dressed according to their sex – blue for boys, pink for girls.

After Dion blows a handful of black magic dust into the air, the babies’ outfits magically transform into black and white Celinununu apparel, and the ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ symbols on the wall are converted into white crosses, the brand’s logo.

“Our children. They are not really our children, as we are all just links in a never-ending chain that is life,” Dion says during the ad. “For us, they are everything, but in reality, we are only a fraction of their universe.”

“We miss the past. They dream of tomorrow. We may thrust them forward into the future, but the course will always be theirs to choose.”

One of the babies in the advert is shown wearing a shirt reading “NEW ORDER” – a detail that has prompted some to wonder if Dion is promoting a ‘New World Order,’ including media outlet Vox.

“One infant’s onesie features the words ‘New World Order’ to underscore that the time has come to shift how society imposes rigid gender standards on children,” Vox reports.

The pop singer recently announced her partnership with nununu, an Israeli clothing brand for kids, and their collaborative formation of Celinununu.

“The new label that never labels,” Dion tweeted. “Free children to choose who they are.”

The new label that never labels 🙎🏻‍♀️🙎🏻‍♂️. Free children to choose who they are. // La nouvelle marque qui n’étiquette jamais 🙎🏻‍♀️🙎🏻‍♂️. Laissons les enfants choisir qui ils sont.- Team Céline #Celinununu pic.twitter.com/SMEucn6gVf — Celine Dion (@celinedion) November 16, 2018

“Celinununu liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect,” the company website states.

“People, and for that matter – little humans, express themselves through clothes. We would like to enable them to be who they are, so that their choices are driven by their own true essence and free spirit, beyond stereotypes or any norm.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst