Watch: Father Shot While Shielding Kids During Shootout in NYC Car Dealership

New York City police are searching for suspects following a gun battle inside a car dealership that led to an innocent man being shot in the leg as he shielded his children from danger.

The shootout unfolded at On The Road Auto Group in the Bronx on Monday evening.

Surveillence footage shows a suspect run into the showroom and discharge his firearm towards another individual, shattering a glass door.

The 39-year-old victim, seated on a nearby couch with his children, can be seen tackling the kids to the ground and diving on top of them as more shots are fired.

The victim (father of the children) was struck in the right thigh and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. There were no reported injuries to the children. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 23, 2020

“On 9/21/20 at approx 7:20 PM, inside of 4077 Boston Rd in the Bronx, 3 suspects fired multiple shots at a male who then returned fire, striking a male bystander who was attempting to shield his 3 kids,” NYPD wrote on social media.

“The victim (father of the children) was struck in the right thigh and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. There were no reported injuries to the children.”

Two of the suspects fled the scene while the third carjacked a customer and drove off, according to NBC New York.

“The NYPD said three gunmen were targeting someone doing business inside the Eastchester dealership,” NBC reports.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or directly message NYPD Tips on Twitter.



